Marcus Semien and Riley Greene are among the players with prop bets available when the Texas Rangers and the Detroit Tigers meet at Comerica Park on Monday (first pitch at 1:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Eovaldi Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (6-2) for his 11th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his eighth consecutive quality start.

Eovaldi has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 33-year-old's 2.60 ERA ranks seventh, .966 WHIP ranks fifth, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 35th.

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates May. 23 9.0 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Braves May. 17 7.0 5 3 3 5 2 at Athletics May. 11 8.2 3 0 0 12 1 at Angels May. 6 8.0 5 0 0 5 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 29 9.0 3 0 0 8 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Nathan Eovaldi's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Semien Stats

Semien has 64 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .298/.368/.488 on the year.

Semien has hit safely in 17 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .304 with four doubles, two triples, a home run, a walk and eight RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Orioles May. 27 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Orioles May. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Pirates May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has eight doubles, 14 home runs, 19 walks and 49 RBI (48 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a .249/.315/.508 slash line on the year.

Garcia has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two doubles and a walk.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Greene Stats

Greene has 58 hits with nine doubles, three triples, five home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.361/.444 on the year.

Greene hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, nine walks and three RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 28 1-for-3 2 0 0 3 1 vs. White Sox May. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 25 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has seven doubles, four home runs, 23 walks and 10 RBI (36 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He has a .295/.409/.451 slash line on the year.

McKinstry enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with two doubles, a home run, seven walks and two RBI.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 2 vs. White Sox May. 27 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 1 vs. White Sox May. 26 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 25 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Riley Greene, Zach McKinstry or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.