Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (33-19) will visit Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers (25-26) at Comerica Park on Monday, May 29, with a start time of 1:10 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Tigers have +150 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (6-2, 2.60 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (3-3, 5.74 ERA)

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 18, or 66.7%, of the 27 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have an 11-2 record (winning 84.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 5-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (44.2%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win seven times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Rangers vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Jung 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Corey Seager 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 2nd Win AL West +225 - 2nd

