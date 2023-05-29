Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on May 29 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .309 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.

In 66.7% of his 39 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 39 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In 28.2% of his games this season, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 18 games this season (46.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 15 .259 AVG .315 .333 OBP .373 .407 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 1 HR 0 1 RBI 9 11/2 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 25 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

