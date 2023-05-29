Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Josh Jung (.789 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 55 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .282 with 21 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 93rd and he is 27th in slugging.
- Jung will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Jung has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 18.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 49), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.7% of his games this season, Jung has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (20.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 51.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 20.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.302
|AVG
|.194
|.353
|OBP
|.234
|.587
|SLG
|.361
|8
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|11
|23/5
|K/BB
|24/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|28
|16 (76.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (75.0%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (28.6%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (50.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (35.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Tigers are sending Boyd (3-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.74 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .251 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.