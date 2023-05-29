Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Jonah Heim (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .282 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.
- In 70.5% of his 44 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 44), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has picked up an RBI in 47.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (43.2%), including eight multi-run games (18.2%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.283
|AVG
|.345
|.345
|OBP
|.415
|.660
|SLG
|.448
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|11
|14/4
|K/BB
|9/7
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|24
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (75.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (37.5%)
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.43).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.3 per game).
- Boyd (3-3 with a 5.74 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.74, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .251 against him.
