The Boston Celtics are 7.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 3-3. The point total is set at 203.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -7.5 203.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In 76 games this season, Boston and its opponents have gone over 203.5 combined points.

The average total in Boston's matchups this year is 229.4, 25.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.

Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.

This season, Boston has won 26 of its 37 games, or 70.3%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 68 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 203.5 points.

Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 15.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has a 30-52-0 record against the spread this year.

The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Miami has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 203.5 % of Games Over 203.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 76 92.7% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8 Heat 68 82.9% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Five of Celtics' past 10 games have hit the over.

Boston owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it does in road games (22-19-0).

The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

When Boston puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 40-21 against the spread and 49-12 overall.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Five of the Heat's last 10 games have gone over the total.

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). Away, it is .390 (16-25-0).

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 18-20 43-39 Heat 30-52 3-2 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 40-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-17 49-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-8 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

