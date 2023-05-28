Rangers vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers will play on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 1:35 PM ET, with Cedric Mullins and Adolis Garcia among those expected to deliver at the plate.
The Rangers are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Orioles (-145). Baltimore (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.
Rangers vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Orioles
|-145
|+120
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-1.5
|+140
|-165
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-1.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Rangers' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in two of those games).
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have won in 12, or 60%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Texas has won five of its 10 games, or 50%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 30 of its 50 games with a total.
- In four games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 3-1-0 against the spread.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-8
|17-10
|15-4
|18-14
|23-13
|10-5
