On Sunday, Nate Lowe (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Orioles.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .279 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 75th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 41 of 51 games this season (80.4%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (23.5%).

In five games this year, he has homered (9.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 43.1% of his games this year (22 of 51), with two or more RBI six times (11.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (54.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (15.7%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .263 .359 OBP .313 .463 SLG .382 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 12 RBI 12 16/10 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 27 18 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (85.2%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.9%) 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (55.6%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

