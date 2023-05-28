Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .316.
- Taveras enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .444 with one homer.
- Taveras has had a hit in 26 of 38 games this season (68.4%), including multiple hits 11 times (28.9%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 38 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Taveras has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (28.9%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (13.2%).
- He has scored in 47.4% of his games this year (18 of 38), with two or more runs five times (13.2%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|15
|.259
|AVG
|.315
|.333
|OBP
|.373
|.407
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|9
|11/2
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|24
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (75.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (50.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.34, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.
