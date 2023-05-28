The Philadelphia Phillies and Alec Bohm take the field at Truist Park against Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 86 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks second in MLB with a .460 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.255).

Atlanta is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (264 total).

The Braves rank seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Braves strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 19 mark in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.286).

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies have hit 53 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Philadelphia ranks 12th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.

The Phillies' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Philadelphia has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 223 (4.3 per game).

The Phillies have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

The Phillies rank 22nd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Philadelphia has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.

Philadelphia pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Phillies have a combined WHIP of 1.319 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider (4-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Strider has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Strider is looking for his 11th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Covey will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.

The 31-year-old righty has pitched in relief twice already this year, but will make his first start.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Dodgers L 8-1 Home Spencer Strider Bobby Miller 5/24/2023 Dodgers W 4-3 Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies W 8-5 Home Dylan Dodd Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies L 6-4 Home Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker 5/27/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Dylan Covey 5/29/2023 Athletics - Away Mike Soroka Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics - Away - Ken Waldichuk 5/31/2023 Athletics - Away Jared Shuster JP Sears 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Spencer Strider Tommy Henry

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home Matt Strahm Ryne Nelson 5/24/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home Ranger Suárez Zac Gallen 5/25/2023 Braves L 8-5 Away Aaron Nola Dylan Dodd 5/26/2023 Braves W 6-4 Away Taijuan Walker Jared Shuster 5/27/2023 Braves W 2-1 Away Zack Wheeler Charlie Morton 5/28/2023 Braves - Away Dylan Covey Spencer Strider 5/30/2023 Mets - Away Ranger Suárez Kodai Senga 5/31/2023 Mets - Away Aaron Nola Carlos Carrasco 6/1/2023 Mets - Away Taijuan Walker Max Scherzer 6/2/2023 Nationals - Away Zack Wheeler Josiah Gray 6/3/2023 Nationals - Away - MacKenzie Gore

