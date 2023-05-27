The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars take the ice Saturday in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-1 in the series. The Golden Knights are favored (-145) against the Stars (+125).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-145) Stars (+125) -

Stars Betting Insights

This season the Stars have been an underdog 24 times, and won 10, or 41.7%, of those games.

Dallas has a record of 4-6, a 40.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Stars have a 44.4% chance to win.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 281 (7th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Stars' past 10 games.

The Stars and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, Stars' game goal totals average 9 goals, 0.9 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Stars have the NHL's seventh-best scoring offense (281 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Stars are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, giving up 215 goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

Their +66 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

