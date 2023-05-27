The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-1 in the series.

You can watch along on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Golden Knights meet the Stars.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/25/2023 Stars Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) DAL 5/23/2023 Stars Golden Knights 4-0 VEG 5/21/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/OT) VEG 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the league.

The Stars are seventh in the league in scoring (281 goals, 3.4 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in NHL play.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 35 goals during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players