Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles (33-18) will host Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (32-18) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday, May 27, with a start time of 4:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Orioles as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers +100 moneyline odds to win. Baltimore (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Rangers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer - BAL (5-1, 4.61 ERA) vs Andrew Heaney - TEX (3-3, 4.12 ERA)

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 19 (76%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Orioles have a record of 18-5 (78.3%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Orioles played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Baltimore combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (57.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious nine times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Josh Jung 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Corey Seager 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +250 - 2nd

