Rangers vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles will meet Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 4:05 PM ET.
The favored Orioles have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at -105. Texas (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The total is 9 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).
Rangers vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN2
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Orioles
|-115
|-105
|9
|-105
|-115
|-1.5
|-190
|+155
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Rangers and their foes are 7-3-0 in their last 10 contests.
- The Rangers have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set spread.
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have won in 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Texas has a record of 9-7, a 56.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 30 of its 49 games with a total this season.
- The Rangers are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-8
|16-10
|14-4
|18-14
|22-13
|10-5
