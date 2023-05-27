Saturday's contest at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Texas Rangers (32-18) going head to head against the Baltimore Orioles (33-18) at 4:05 PM ET (on May 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Orioles will call on Dean Kremer (5-1) against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (3-3).

Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rangers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Orioles 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 1-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Texas and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have failed to cover the runline in any of their most recent 10 matchups (one of those games had a spread).

The Rangers have won in 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Texas has been victorious nine times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB, averaging 6.4 runs per game (322 total).

The Rangers have pitched to a 3.74 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Schedule