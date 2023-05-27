On Saturday, Nate Lowe (.477 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .286 with 26 walks and 38 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 36th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Lowe has had a hit in 41 of 50 games this year (82.0%), including multiple hits 12 times (24.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 50), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven home a run in 22 games this season (44.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 56.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 16.0%.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .263 .359 OBP .313 .463 SLG .382 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 12 RBI 12 16/10 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 26 18 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (88.5%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (57.7%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (38.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings