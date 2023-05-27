Following the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Nate Lashley is in 73rd at +2.

Looking to place a bet on Nate Lashley at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Nate Lashley Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Lashley has finished below par on 14 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Lashley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Lashley's average finish has been 39th.

Lashley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments.

Lashley will try to make the cut for the sixth straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 38 -6 269 0 15 1 2 $1.3M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Lashley has an average finishing position of 58th in his past five appearances at this event.

Lashley made the cut in three of his past five entries in this event.

Lashley finished 73rd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Measuring 7,209 yards, Colonial Country Club is set up as a par 70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,300 yards.

Courses that Lashley has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,255 yards, 46 yards longer than the 7,209-yard Colonial Country Club this week.

Lashley's Last Time Out

Lashley was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 88th percentile of competitors.

His 3.89-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson was strong, putting him in the 69th percentile of the field.

Lashley shot better than 58% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.47.

Lashley recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, better than the field average of 1.7.

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Lashley did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.8).

Lashley's 10 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the field average (6.8).

At that last tournament, Lashley posted a bogey or worse on five of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Lashley finished the AT&T Byron Nelson outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Lashley finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards
Lashley Odds to Win: +500000

All statistics in this article reflect Lashley's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.