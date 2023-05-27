Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars are playing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Heiskanen available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen has averaged 25:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).

Heiskanen has scored a goal in 10 of 79 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Heiskanen has a point in 47 games this year (out of 79), including multiple points 23 times.

Heiskanen has an assist in 40 of 79 games this year, with multiple assists on 19 occasions.

The implied probability that Heiskanen goes over his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 59.8% chance of Heiskanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 79 Games 10 73 Points 5 11 Goals 1 62 Assists 4

