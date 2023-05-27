Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Josh Jung (hitting .385 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .282 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 44th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- Jung enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .476 with three homers.
- In 35 of 47 games this season (74.5%) Jung has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (34.0%).
- He has homered in nine games this season (19.1%), homering in 5.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Jung has an RBI in 17 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.302
|AVG
|.194
|.353
|OBP
|.234
|.587
|SLG
|.361
|8
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|11
|23/5
|K/BB
|24/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|26
|16 (76.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (50.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (15.4%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (38.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.15 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 56th, 1.481 WHIP ranks 65th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
