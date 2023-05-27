How to Watch the Guardians vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Saturday at Progressive Field against Jack Flaherty, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB play this season (30).
- Cleveland's .338 slugging percentage is the lowest average in MLB.
- The Guardians are 28th in MLB with a .224 batting average.
- Cleveland is the lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.5 runs per game (173 total).
- The Guardians rank 29th in MLB with a .296 on-base percentage.
- Guardians batters strike out 7.1 times per game, the fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.274).
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 72 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.
- St. Louis is fifth in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- St. Louis has scored 266 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- St. Louis has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.
- The Cardinals have a combined 1.445 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tanner Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Bibee is seeking his third quality start in a row.
- Bibee will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Flaherty (3-4) for his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- He has earned a quality start two times in 10 starts this season.
- In 10 starts this season, Flaherty has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/21/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Justin Verlander
|5/22/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Jimmy Lambert
|5/23/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Dylan Cease
|5/24/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-0
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Michael Kopech
|5/26/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Matthew Liberatore
|5/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Jack Flaherty
|5/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Wells
|5/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Kyle Gibson
|5/31/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Grayson Rodriguez
|6/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Pablo Lopez
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Brandon Williamson
|5/23/2023
|Reds
|W 8-5
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/24/2023
|Reds
|L 10-3
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Ben Lively
|5/25/2023
|Reds
|W 2-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Luke Weaver
|5/26/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Shane Bieber
|5/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Tanner Bibee
|5/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Hunter Gaddis
|5/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|-
|5/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Zack Greinke
|6/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Roansy Contreras
|6/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.