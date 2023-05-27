The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars Saturday for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-1 advantage in the series. The Golden Knights are favored (-145) against the Stars (+125).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-145)

Golden Knights (-145) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.9)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 9-18-27 record in overtime contests this season and a 47-21-14 overall record.

Dallas has earned 39 points (12-6-15) in its 33 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Stars recorded just one goal in 14 games and have gone 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has earned 20 points (6-5-8 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Stars have scored at least three goals 63 times, earning 102 points from those matchups (47-8-8).

This season, Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 29 games has a record of 15-6-8 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Dallas is 34-13-8 (76 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 40 games, going 18-12-10 to record 46 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 15th 31.6 Shots 31.9 14th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 25% 5th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 83.5% 3rd

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

