Erik Van Rooyen is in 117th place, at +6, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to place a bet on Erik Van Rooyen at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Erik Van Rooyen Insights

Van Rooyen has finished under par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 11 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Van Rooyen has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 11 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Van Rooyen has had an average finish of 75th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 42 -6 253 0 8 0 2 $585,834

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Van Rooyen placed 117th in his lone recent finish at this event in three trips.

Van Rooyen has made the cut one time in his previous three entries in this event.

Van Rooyen finished 117th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Colonial Country Club measures 7,209 yards for this tournament, 88 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,297).

Van Rooyen will take to the 7,209-yard course this week at Colonial Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,285 yards during the past year.

Van Rooyen's Last Time Out

Van Rooyen finished in the 22nd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson was poor, putting him in the 17th percentile of the field.

Van Rooyen shot better than 39% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.47.

Van Rooyen carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, worse than the field average of 1.7.

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Van Rooyen had two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.8).

Van Rooyen's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were less than the tournament average (6.8).

At that most recent tournament, Van Rooyen's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.5).

Van Rooyen ended the AT&T Byron Nelson underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with three on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Van Rooyen finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Van Rooyen Odds to Win: +500000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Van Rooyen's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

