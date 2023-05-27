Following the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Denny McCarthy is in 73rd at +2.

Denny McCarthy Insights

McCarthy has finished below par eight times and carded 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score four times in his last 18 rounds.

McCarthy has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

McCarthy has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five appearances.

McCarthy has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five events.

McCarthy has made the cut six times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 26 -6 271 0 21 2 6 $3.9M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

McCarthy has had an average finish of 55th with a personal best of 27th at this tournament.

McCarthy has made the cut in three of his past five appearances at this tournament.

McCarthy finished 73rd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Colonial Country Club measures 7,209 yards for this tournament, 91 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,300).

The average course McCarthy has played in the past year has been 42 yards longer than the 7,209 yards Colonial Country Club will be at for this event.

McCarthy's Last Time Out

McCarthy was in the 50th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 76th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

McCarthy shot better than 57% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

McCarthy fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the tournament average was 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, McCarthy had four bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.8).

McCarthy's five birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the tournament average (4.5).

In that most recent competition, McCarthy's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (better than the field's average, 9.7).

McCarthy ended the PGA Championship recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, McCarthy had the same amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the field's average.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect McCarthy's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

