Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on May 27 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Orioles.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 46 hits, which leads Texas hitters this season, while batting .247 with 22 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 100th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 116th and he is 21st in slugging.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (28 of 49), with at least two hits 12 times (24.5%).

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (22.4%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has driven home a run in 24 games this year (49.0%), including more than one RBI in 24.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 26 games this year (53.1%), including 11 multi-run games (22.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .294 AVG .209 .342 OBP .300 .603 SLG .373 9 XBH 5 6 HR 3 22 RBI 14 13/5 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 25 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (40.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings