The Chicago White Sox visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Luis Robert, Riley Greene and others in this contest.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Lynn Stats

Lance Lynn (3-5) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 11th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 6.28 ERA ranks 71st, 1.465 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 11th.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals May. 21 6.0 4 2 2 6 2 vs. Guardians May. 16 7.0 7 3 1 7 0 at Royals May. 10 5.0 9 7 7 4 2 at Reds May. 5 6.2 8 4 4 8 0 vs. Rays Apr. 29 6.1 3 4 4 10 2

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Robert Stats

Robert has 50 hits with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .267/.322/.545 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI (44 total hits).

He's slashed .233/.315/.392 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers May. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Greene Stats

Greene has 55 hits with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .297/.363/.438 on the year.

Greene has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 25 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Royals May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has 11 doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and 22 RBI (43 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .242/.310/.371 slash line so far this season.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, six walks and two RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 25 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Royals May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 22 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 21 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

