Friday's game features the Baltimore Orioles (33-17) and the Texas Rangers (31-18) facing off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Orioles according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on May 26.

The Orioles will give the nod to Grayson Rodriguez (2-1, 6.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Jon Gray (4-1, 3.02 ERA).

Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rangers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 6, Rangers 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Rangers were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Rangers have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (55.6%) in those contests.

This year, Texas has won five of 11 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (310 total, 6.3 per game).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.77 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Rangers Schedule