Gleyber Torres and Juan Soto are among the players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the San Diego Padres square off at Yankee Stadium on Friday (beginning at 7:05 PM ET).

Padres vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Musgrove Stats

The Padres' Joe Musgrove (1-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

None of Musgrove's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Musgrove has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Musgrove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox May. 20 5.0 6 4 4 6 1 at Dodgers May. 13 5.2 8 4 4 5 4 vs. Dodgers May. 7 5.0 2 1 0 5 3 vs. Giants Apr. 29 3.1 6 7 7 3 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 22 5.0 7 3 3 6 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soto Stats

Soto has 45 hits with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .262/.423/.494 so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 25 1-for-1 2 0 0 1 0 at Nationals May. 24 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 23 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 vs. Red Sox May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles, seven home runs, 24 walks and 19 RBI (47 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .254/.347/.405 on the year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 at Nationals May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 23 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Red Sox May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Torres Stats

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI (49 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He has a .263/.349/.462 slash line so far this season.

Torres hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with three home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 24 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Orioles May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds May. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has collected 42 hits with eight doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .288/.402/.630 on the season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles May. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds May. 20 4-for-4 1 0 3 5 0 at Reds May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0

