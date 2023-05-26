The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .273.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 107th and he is 35th in slugging.

Jung will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with three homers over the course of his last games.

Jung has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has gone deep in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 46), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (34.8%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (21.7%).

In 50.0% of his games this season (23 of 46), he has scored, and in nine of those games (19.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .302 AVG .194 .353 OBP .234 .587 SLG .361 8 XBH 6 5 HR 3 14 RBI 11 23/5 K/BB 24/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 25 16 (76.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings