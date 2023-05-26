On Friday, Jonah Heim (.190 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 141 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim has nine doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .271.
  • In 69.0% of his 42 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • In 14.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Heim has had an RBI in 20 games this season (47.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (19.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 18 games this season (42.9%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
.283 AVG .345
.345 OBP .415
.660 SLG .448
10 XBH 4
5 HR 1
17 RBI 11
14/4 K/BB 9/7
0 SB 1
Home Away
20 GP 22
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (72.7%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (36.4%)
10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.21 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has a 6.21 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .297 to his opponents.
