Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, May 25, starting at 8:00 PM ET and airing on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 3-0 in the series. Oddsmakers list the Golden Knights as the underdog in this decisive matchup, assigning them -105 moneyline odds against the Stars (-115).

Prepare for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-115)

Stars (-115) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.1)

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have an 8-18-26 record in matchups that have required overtime.

In the 32 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 11-6-15 record (good for 37 points).

The 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has scored two goals in 19 games this season (6-5-8 record, 20 points).

The Stars have scored at least three goals 62 times, and are 46-8-8 in those games (to register 100 points).

In the 29 games when Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 15-6-8 to record 38 points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 33-13-8 (74 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 40 times, and went 18-12-10 (46 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 14th 31.9 Shots 31.6 15th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 5th 25% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

