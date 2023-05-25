Max Domi and the Dallas Stars are playing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Domi? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Max Domi vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

Domi has averaged 17:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -15).

In Domi's 80 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Domi has a point in 39 of 80 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

In 30 of 80 games this year, Domi has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Domi's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Domi has an implied probability of 32.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Domi Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 80 Games 9 56 Points 3 20 Goals 0 36 Assists 3

