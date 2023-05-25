Mason Marchment will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchment's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mason Marchment vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Marchment Season Stats Insights

Marchment has averaged 15:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

Marchment has scored a goal in 11 of 68 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Marchment has a point in 23 of 68 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Marchment has an assist in 15 of 68 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Marchment Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 68 Games 8 31 Points 1 12 Goals 1 19 Assists 0

