Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Pirates - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Pirates Player Props
|Rangers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .242 with six doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Grossman has gotten at least one hit in 68.3% of his games this season (28 of 41), with more than one hit seven times (17.1%).
- He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman has had an RBI in 14 games this season (34.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (17.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 46.3% of his games this year (19 of 41), he has scored, and in five of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.294
|AVG
|.173
|.367
|OBP
|.228
|.529
|SLG
|.173
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (63.2%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.8%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (31.6%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 44 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Oviedo (3-3 with a 4.69 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.69), 68th in WHIP (1.542), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1).
