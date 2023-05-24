MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, May 24
For Wednesday's MLB slate, here is a breakdown of all of the day's probable pitchers, headlined by a matchup between Anthony DeSclafani's Giants and Joe Ryan's Twins.
Read on to find the pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for May 24.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Rangers at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Martin Perez (5-1) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will counter with Johan Oviedo (3-3) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.
|TEX: Pérez
|PIT: Oviedo
|9 (49.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (48 IP)
|4.01
|ERA
|4.69
|6.9
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Pirates
- TEX Odds to Win: -125
- PIT Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Rangers at Pirates
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Diamondbacks at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (6-2) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Ranger Suarez (0-1) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.
|ARI: Gallen
|PHI: Suarez
|10 (61 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (6 IP)
|2.95
|ERA
|10.50
|10.6
|K/9
|12.0
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Phillies
- ARI Odds to Win: -115
- PHI Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Phillies
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Astros at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Brandon Bielak (1-1) to the bump as they face the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Adrian Houser (0-0) when the teams play on Wednesday.
|HOU: Bielak
|MIL: Houser
|4 (18.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (14.2 IP)
|2.89
|ERA
|3.07
|9.2
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Astros at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -110
- HOU Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Astros at Brewers
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Giants at Twins Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send DeSclafani (3-3) to the mound as they take on the Twins, who will counter with Ryan (6-1) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.
|SF: DeSclafani
|MIN: Ryan
|9 (55.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (56 IP)
|3.09
|ERA
|2.25
|6.7
|K/9
|10.6
Vegas Odds for Giants at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -160
- SF Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Giants at Twins
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
White Sox at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (2-4) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will look to Cal Quantrill (2-2) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|CHW: Kopech
|CLE: Quantrill
|9 (50.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (51 IP)
|4.83
|ERA
|4.06
|9.1
|K/9
|5.1
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -140
- CHW Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream White Sox at Guardians
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Blue Jays at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (5-1) to the hill as they take on the Rays, who will give the start to Shane McClanahan (7-0) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.
|TOR: Kikuchi
|TB: McClanahan
|9 (46.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (57 IP)
|4.08
|ERA
|2.05
|8.4
|K/9
|10.7
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -200
- TOR Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Blue Jays at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cardinals at Reds Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-5) to the bump as they take on the Reds, who will counter with Ben Lively (1-2) when the teams face off on Wednesday.
|STL: Matz
|CIN: Lively
|9 (46.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (11 IP)
|5.05
|ERA
|2.45
|8.4
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Reds
- STL Odds to Win: -160
- CIN Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 10.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Cardinals at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Orioles at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Tyler Wells (3-1) to the hill as they take on the Yankees, who will give the start to Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2) when the teams face off on Wednesday.
|BAL: Wells
|NYY: Cortes
|9 (52 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (48.1 IP)
|2.94
|ERA
|5.21
|8.0
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -140
- BAL Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Orioles at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Padres at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Ryan Weathers (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will look to Trevor Williams (1-2) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.
|SD: Weathers
|WSH: Williams
|6 (23.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (44.1 IP)
|3.42
|ERA
|4.26
|5.3
|K/9
|6.5
Vegas Odds for Padres at Nationals
- SD Odds to Win: -145
- WSH Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Padres at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Dodgers at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (2-1) to the mound as they play the Braves, who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (3-0) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.
|LAD: Gonsolin
|ATL: Elder
|5 (24 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (52.1 IP)
|1.13
|ERA
|2.06
|7.1
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -120
- LAD Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Dodgers at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mets at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (4-2) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will give the start to Marcus Stroman (3-4) when the teams play on Wednesday.
|NYM: Senga
|CHC: Stroman
|8 (43 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (56 IP)
|3.77
|ERA
|3.05
|11.5
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Mets at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -115
- NYM Odds to Win: -105
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Mets at Cubs
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Tigers at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (3-3) to the mound as they face the Royals, who will hand the ball to Zack Greinke (1-5) when the teams meet on Wednesday.
|DET: Boyd
|KC: Greinke
|8 (37.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (52.1 IP)
|6.21
|ERA
|4.82
|7.9
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Royals
- KC Odds to Win: -120
- DET Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Tigers at Royals
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Marlins at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (1-5) to the hill as they take on the Rockies, who will look to Karl Kauffmann (0-1) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.
|MIA: Alcantara
|COL: Kauffmann
|9 (57 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (4.1 IP)
|5.21
|ERA
|8.31
|8.5
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Rockies
- MIA Odds to Win: -160
- COL Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 11 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Marlins at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Red Sox at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send James Paxton (1-0) to the mound as they face the Angels, who will counter with Tyler Anderson (1-0) when the teams play Wednesday.
|BOS: Paxton
|LAA: Anderson
|2 (11 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (42.2 IP)
|2.45
|ERA
|5.27
|11.5
|K/9
|5.7
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Angels
- BOS Odds to Win: -115
- LAA Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Red Sox at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Athletics at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk (1-3) to the hill as they face the Mariners, who will give the start to Bryce Miller (2-1) when the clubs face off Wednesday.
|OAK: Waldichuk
|SEA: Miller
|9 (46 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (25.1 IP)
|6.85
|ERA
|1.42
|7.6
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -275
- OAK Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Athletics at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.