After going 1-for-5 with a triple in his most recent game, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .866, fueled by an OBP of .377 to go with a slugging percentage of .490. All three of those stats are tops among Texas hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Semien will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 during his last outings.

Semien has gotten a hit in 38 of 48 games this season (79.2%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (37.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (52.1%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (18.8%).

He has scored in 31 games this season (64.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .246 AVG .329 .329 OBP .420 .348 SLG .592 5 XBH 10 1 HR 5 8 RBI 22 13/9 K/BB 17/12 3 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 24 17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (87.5%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (70.8%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (70.8%)

