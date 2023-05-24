Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Pirates - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Leody Taveras -- hitting .314 with two doubles, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on May 24 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks while batting .303.
- Taveras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333.
- Taveras has gotten a hit in 23 of 35 games this season (65.7%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (25.7%).
- He has homered in one of 35 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 of 35 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|15
|.259
|AVG
|.315
|.333
|OBP
|.373
|.407
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|9
|11/2
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (47.6%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.9 per game).
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.69 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.69), 68th in WHIP (1.542), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
