Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Pirates - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .432 with six doubles, three home runs, four walks and 13 RBI in his past 10 games, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .355 with seven doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- In 76.5% of his games this year (13 of 17), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (35.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Seager has driven in a run in nine games this season (52.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (23.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (52.9%), including four games with multiple runs (23.5%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|.345
|AVG
|.400
|.429
|OBP
|.571
|.483
|SLG
|.700
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|5/5
|K/BB
|2/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.9 per game).
- Oviedo (3-3) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.69 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.69 ERA ranks 58th, 1.542 WHIP ranks 68th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
