Player props can be found for Jason Robertson and Jack Eichel, among others, when the Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

Robertson is one of Dallas' leading contributors (109 total points), having put up 46 goals and 63 assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 21 1 0 1 2 at Golden Knights May. 19 1 1 2 2 vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 1 at Kraken May. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 3 3 2

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Jamie Benn is another of Dallas' most productive contributors through 82 games, with 33 goals and 45 assists.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 21 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 19 1 0 1 3 vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 2 at Kraken May. 13 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 1 1 1

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)

Joe Pavelski has 28 goals and 49 assists for Dallas.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 21 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 19 0 2 2 2 vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 1 at Kraken May. 13 1 0 1 1 vs. Kraken May. 11 1 1 2 2

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

Eichel has scored 27 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 39 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Vegas offense with 66 total points (one per game). He averages 3.3 shots per game, shooting 12.1%.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars May. 19 0 0 0 4 at Oilers May. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 1 2 3 4 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 5

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

Chandler Stephenson has helped lead the offense for Vegas this season with 16 goals and 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 21 1 1 2 1 vs. Stars May. 19 0 1 1 2 at Oilers May. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 0 0 0 0 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 2

