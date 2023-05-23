Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Pirates - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Robbie Grossman -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on May 23 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has six doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while batting .242.
- In 67.5% of his 40 games this season, Grossman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has homered in five games this year (12.5%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.0% of his games this season, Grossman has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (17.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (47.5%), including multiple runs in five games.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.294
|AVG
|.173
|.367
|OBP
|.228
|.529
|SLG
|.173
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|18
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (43 total, 0.9 per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.352 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 39th.
