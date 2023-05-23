When the Texas Rangers (29-18) and Pittsburgh Pirates (25-22) face off at PNC Park on Tuesday, May 23, Nathan Eovaldi will get the nod for the Rangers, while the Pirates will send Rich Hill to the hill. The game will begin at 6:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rangers (-165). An 8-run over/under is listed for this contest.

Rangers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (5-2, 2.83 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (4-3, 3.99 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Rangers' matchup against the Pirates but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rangers (-165) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to beat the Pirates with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.06.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Adolis García get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 16, or 64%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have gone 13-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (81.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 5-2 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 16, or 47.1%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a mark of 5-5 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Pirates had a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rangers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Jung 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Corey Seager 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 2nd Win AL West +275 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.