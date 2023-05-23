Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers square off against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at PNC Park.

Rangers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are seventh in MLB action with 64 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas' .453 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Rangers' .271 batting average leads the majors.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (301 total, 6.4 per game).

The Rangers are second in baseball with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out nine times per game to rank 20th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Texas has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.206).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Eovaldi is looking to build upon a sixth-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Eovaldi will try to prolong a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.7 innings per outing).

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Spencer Strider 5/19/2023 Rockies W 7-2 Home Martín Pérez Karl Kauffmann 5/20/2023 Rockies W 11-5 Home Jon Gray Kyle Freeland 5/21/2023 Rockies W 13-3 Home Andrew Heaney Connor Seabold 5/22/2023 Pirates L 6-4 Away Dane Dunning Luis Ortiz 5/23/2023 Pirates - Away Nathan Eovaldi Rich Hill 5/24/2023 Pirates - Away Martín Pérez Johan Oviedo 5/26/2023 Orioles - Away Jon Gray Grayson Rodriguez 5/27/2023 Orioles - Away Andrew Heaney Dean Kremer 5/28/2023 Orioles - Away Dane Dunning Kyle Bradish 5/29/2023 Tigers - Away Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd

