How to Watch the Rangers vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers square off against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at PNC Park.
Rangers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are seventh in MLB action with 64 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Texas' .453 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.
- The Rangers' .271 batting average leads the majors.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (301 total, 6.4 per game).
- The Rangers are second in baseball with a .341 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out nine times per game to rank 20th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- Texas has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.206).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers are sending Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Eovaldi is looking to build upon a sixth-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Eovaldi will try to prolong a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.7 innings per outing).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Spencer Strider
|5/19/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-2
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Karl Kauffmann
|5/20/2023
|Rockies
|W 11-5
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kyle Freeland
|5/21/2023
|Rockies
|W 13-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Connor Seabold
|5/22/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-4
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Ortiz
|5/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rich Hill
|5/24/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Johan Oviedo
|5/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Dean Kremer
|5/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Kyle Bradish
|5/29/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Matthew Boyd
