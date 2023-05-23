Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Pirates - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .658 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on May 23 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Pirates Player Props
|Rangers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Pirates Prediction
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has eight doubles, seven home runs and four walks while batting .308.
- In 66.7% of his 39 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In 17.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 35.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.370
|AVG
|.245
|.383
|OBP
|.302
|.609
|SLG
|.347
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|6
|8/1
|K/BB
|17/0
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|17
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (35.3%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (52.9%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (43 total, 0.9 per game).
- Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.99), 50th in WHIP (1.352), and 39th in K/9 (8.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.