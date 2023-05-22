Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (29-17) and Pittsburgh Pirates (24-22) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:35 PM ET on May 22.

The Rangers will give the nod to Dane Dunning (4-0, 1.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Luis Ortiz (0-2, 5.63 ERA).

Rangers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Rangers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 7, Pirates 6.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have won 16 out of the 24 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has a record of 14-6 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the most runs (297) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers' 3.82 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule