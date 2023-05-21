Stars vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:46 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars play in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0. The Golden Knights are favored (-125) in this game against the Stars (+105).
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-125)
|Stars (+105)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Dallas has a record of 7-11 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The Stars have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars are currently on a 10-game stretch of failing to go over the total.
- The Stars and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars and their opponents are scoring 1.0 more goal per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9 goals.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are the seventh-most in the league.
- The Stars are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, giving up 215 goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- Their +66 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.
