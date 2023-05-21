Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21 features the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars meeting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are up 1-0 in the series. Bookmakers give the Golden Knights -125 moneyline odds in this game against the Stars (+105).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Dallas has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 50 of 96 games this season.

The Golden Knights have won 75.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (12-4).

This season the Stars have four wins in the eight games in which they've been an underdog.

Vegas is 11-4 (victorious in 73.3% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Dallas has gone 2-3 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+170) 3.5 (+115) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-200) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-189) 2.5 (-175)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 7-3-0 5.5 3.7 3

