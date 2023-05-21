Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals showcases the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Dallas Stars on Sunday, May 21 at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights have a 1-0 advantage in the series.

The Golden Knights-Stars game will air on ABC and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL 2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL 1/16/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-0 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars give up 2.6 goals per game (215 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.

With 281 goals (3.4 per game), the Stars have the NHL's seventh-best offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL action in goals against.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.

