Roope Hintz will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Looking to wager on Hintz's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Roope Hintz vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -179)

0.5 points (Over odds: -179) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Hintz has averaged 17:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +31.

Hintz has a goal in 28 games this year out of 73 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

Hintz has a point in 48 of 73 games this year, with multiple points in 19 of them.

In 27 of 73 games this season, Hintz has registered an assist, and in nine of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Hintz goes over his points prop total is 64.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hintz has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hintz Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 73 Games 7 75 Points 7 37 Goals 2 38 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.