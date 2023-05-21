Charlie Blackmon and Marcus Semien are among the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Texas Rangers play at Globe Life Field on Sunday (starting at 2:35 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Heaney Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (2-3) for his ninth start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics May. 14 6.0 4 1 1 9 2 at Mariners May. 9 6.2 4 4 3 7 2 vs. Diamondbacks May. 3 4.2 4 6 6 5 4 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 6.0 4 3 3 6 1 vs. Athletics Apr. 22 6.0 5 2 2 4 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Semien Stats

Semien has 55 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 23 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .299/.376/.484 on the year.

Semien hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .341 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 20 3-for-5 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Rockies May. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves May. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 43 hits with six doubles, 14 home runs, 16 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .259/.323/.548 so far this year.

Garcia has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with four home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 20 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 19 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves May. 17 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 18 walks and 17 RBI (42 total hits).

He's slashed .276/.369/.421 on the year.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers May. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Rangers May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Reds May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 2 3

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 43 hits with eight doubles, three home runs, 12 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .326/.381/.455 on the season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers May. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Rangers May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds May. 17 2-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds May. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

