Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies take the field on Sunday at Globe Life Field against Andrew Heaney, who is starting for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 2:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are eighth-best in MLB play with 60 total home runs.

Texas is fourth in MLB, slugging .449.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .270 batting average.

Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 6.3 runs per game (284 total runs).

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .340 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out nine times per game to rank 19th in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 3.86 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.188).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Heaney (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.71 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander went six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Heaney is looking to extend a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Heaney is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the mound.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Braves L 12-0 Home Cody Bradford Charlie Morton 5/16/2023 Braves W 7-4 Home Dane Dunning Jared Shuster 5/17/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Spencer Strider 5/19/2023 Rockies W 7-2 Home Martín Pérez Karl Kauffmann 5/20/2023 Rockies W 11-5 Home Jon Gray Kyle Freeland 5/21/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Heaney Connor Seabold 5/22/2023 Pirates - Away Dane Dunning Luis Ortiz 5/23/2023 Pirates - Away Nathan Eovaldi Rich Hill 5/24/2023 Pirates - Away Martín Pérez Johan Oviedo 5/26/2023 Orioles - Away Jon Gray Grayson Rodriguez 5/27/2023 Orioles - Away Andrew Heaney Dean Kremer

