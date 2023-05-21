2023 PGA Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
Brooks Koepka currently leads the way (-6, +120 to win) after three rounds of play at the 2023 PGA Championship .
PGA Championship Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 7:50 AM ET
- Venue: Oak Hill Country Club
- Location: Rochester, New York
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,394 yards
PGA Championship Best Odds to Win
Brooks Koepka
- Tee Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-6)
- Odds to Win: +120
Koepka Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|72
|+2
|1
|3
|38th
|Round 2
|66
|-4
|5
|1
|1st
|Round 3
|66
|-4
|5
|1
|1st
Viktor Hovland
- Tee Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-5)
- Odds to Win: +350
Hovland Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-2
|5
|3
|6th
|Round 2
|67
|-3
|4
|1
|2nd
|Round 3
|70
|E
|3
|3
|10th
Corey Conners
- Tee Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-5)
- Odds to Win: +500
Conners Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|6
|3
|2nd
|Round 2
|68
|-2
|3
|1
|8th
|Round 3
|70
|E
|2
|0
|10th
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-2)
- Odds to Win: +850
Scheffler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|3
|0
|2nd
|Round 2
|68
|-2
|4
|2
|8th
|Round 3
|73
|+3
|1
|4
|36th
Bryson DeChambeau
- Tee Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +1100
DeChambeau Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-4
|6
|2
|1st
|Round 2
|71
|+1
|3
|2
|43rd
|Round 3
|70
|E
|3
|1
|10th
PGA Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Rory McIlroy
|7th (-1)
|+2000
|Justin Rose
|5th (-2)
|+2200
|Callum Tarren
|52nd (+7)
|+10000
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|42nd (+6)
|+10000
|Jon Rahm
|42nd (+6)
|+10000
|Max Homa
|52nd (+7)
|+15000
|Mito Pereira
|33rd (+5)
|+15000
|Justin Suh
|8th (E)
|+20000
|Adam Scott
|42nd (+6)
|+20000
|Harold Varner
|33rd (+5)
|+25000
